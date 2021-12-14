Highly-sought after transfer offensive lineman lists Florida State in final-three

The Seminoles are jockeying for one of the top transfer offensive linemen on the market.

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to heavily utilize the transfer portal to add experienced talent after having success with the process during head coach Mike Norvell's first two seasons in Tallahassee. Since seven scholarship players have already entered the portal following the conclusion of the regular season, the Seminoles have free reign to bring in up to seven scholarship transfers.

One of the top targets early in the process is FIU transfer offensive tackle Miles Frazier. The rising redshirt sophomore has been one of the most sought-after players in the portal after entering his name last month. Frazier has received 30+ offers in a little over two weeks.

The New Jersey native has been in the process of learning about the schools interested in him and doing in-home visits with coaches. Ahead of the dead period, Frazier took visits to North Carolina State and LSU.

On Monday, Frazier named a top-three of Florida State, Ohio State, and LSU with a post on social media.

While the Seminoles haven't been able to get Frazier on campus to this point, it says a lot about their pitch and mutual interest that they made the list without a visit. Head coach Mike Norvell visited Frazier and his family on Thursday night. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins saw him the previous week.

Frazier was named a First-Team Freshman All-American after starting all 12 games at left tackle for FIU in 2021. As per his previous interview with NoleGameday, Frazier is expected to make a final decision around Christmas. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his eventual next stop.

Florida State already has one transfer offensive lineman committed in Lamar transfer Bless Harris. The coaching staff would love to get one or two more in the fold before the recruiting cycle is over.

Frazier had this to say to NoleGameday's Nate Greer earlier this month.

“I was talking to Coach Norvell on FaceTime yesterday and today, and I have done the same with Coach Atkins,” Frazier said. “They have made me aware of their needs. I’m not going to lie - the coaches at FSU have been in contact with me the most out of any other school. I’m taking this slowly and focusing on building relationships in a short period of time. FSU is high though because of the love they’ve shown me. Coach Atkins is going to do an in-home visit with me Friday. I paid attention while watching Devontay play on the plane. Coach Atkins is a great coach. He said he is energized and fired up about me. He seems like a phenomenal coach and I look forward to meeting him in-person Friday.”

