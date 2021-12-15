IMG Safety makes decision between Florida State, Georgia, and Florida

The first day of the Early Signing Period is beginning to wrap up as we get later into the afternoon. With that being said, there are still some high profile prospects still set to decide on Wednesday such as defensive back Kamari Wilson, defensive back Earl Little Jr, and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

Georgia has been the long perceived favorite for Wilson's commitment but Florida State has gotten back in the race over the past few months. The Florida Gator also became a darkhorse contender after hosting Wilson on his final official visit last weekend.

READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter makes his college decision

Heading into the day, the Bulldogs had the momentum but Florida made a late push. During Wilson's signing day announcement on ESPN2, he elected to sign with the Gators.

While Florida State wasn't expected to land Wilson, they did have an outside shot and he would've been a nice consolation prize for losing out on Travis Hunter in the fashion that the program did. Instead, the Seminoles will pray for a miracle with Little Jr, which isn't likely to happen either.

READ MORE: Florida State secures talented defensive back

As of now, Florida State's class holds Sam McCall and Azareyeh Thomas at defensive back.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook