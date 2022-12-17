Quarterback recruit returns to Florida State for second time in less than a month

The focus for Florida State this weekend is on official visits with the Early Signing Period set to open next Wednesday. With that being said, a dead period is about to go into place until January 12 for high school prospects, meaning this is the last chance to see the Seminoles in person for a few weeks.

At least one underclassman took advantage of that opportunity when 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry and his family arrived in Tallahassee for a brief unofficial visit on Friday afternoon. The group was met outside the Moore Athletic Center by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, director of player personnel Chuck Cantor, and graduate assistant Alex Eleyssami.

Sperry and his family remained on campus for about an hour while in Florida on vacation. Sperry and his father were recently at Florida State last month to witness the Seminoles take down the Gators in the regular-season finale.

FSU extended the Texas native a scholarship in June after his performance during a summer camp. Ever since, Sperry has been talking with coach Tokarz consistently and developing a relationship.

"We talk every week and we're just continuing to build that relationship," Sperry said to NoleGameday previously. "That will make it easier in the end for me to make that decision. He's been great and I love talking to him."

Sperry has plans to be back at Florida State again during the spring. The coaching staff is a reason that the Seminoles are catching his eye.

"The coaches. I feel like I can talk to them," Sperry said. "They're just easy to talk to. They almost feel like a family already just being here only twice."

Outside of Florida State, Sperry has earned offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and SMU, among others. He completed 131/239 passes (54.8%) for 1,527 yards with nine passing touchdowns to nine interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed 140 times for 657 yards and eight more scores.

The 6-foot, 190-pound signal-caller has not been ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



