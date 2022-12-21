South Florida wide receiver sticks with the Gators over the Seminoles

Florida State isn't going to secure every prospect that it wants in the 2023 class. That's just not a feasible option for any program in this day and age of recruiting.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Wednesday morning, the Seminoles learned that four-star wide receiver Andy Jean would be sticking with his pledge to rival Florida.

Jean committed to the Gators in July but has been to Tallahassee twice over the past month. He attended Florida State's victory over Florida in the regular-season finale and returned last weekend for an Official Visit prior to the dead period going into effect.

The Florida native elected not to speak with media at the conclusion of his trip. With that being said, multiple recruits such as Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs mentioned they were courting Jean coming out of the weekend That left some wondering if the Seminoles would pull off a surprise during the Early Signing Period.

Instead, Jean will remain with the Gators as one of three wide receivers that the program has in the fold. He caught 22 passes for 543 yards with four touchdowns during his senior season, per MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 357 overall prospect, the No. 53 WR, and the No. 69 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook