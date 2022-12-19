Three-star defensive lineman backs off commitment to Florida State

The Early Signing Period is less than 48 hours away and that means recruits around the country have decisions to make that will impact their futures.

On Monday afternoon, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson announced on social media that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as a situation unfolded over the last couple of weeks that forced the Seminoles to offer Gadson a grayshirt. That means he wouldn't have been able to enroll until at least 2024.

Instead, Gadson appears to be searching for a scholarship right now and that resulted in the two parties going in different directions. He released the following statement on social media.

"I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach JP and the entire Florida State coaching staff for believing in me and wanting me to be a part of your program. After prayer and talking things over with my family, I have decided to decommit from Florida State."

The Georgia native originally committed to Florida State in August due to his connection with the coaching staff.

"I just feel a connection with the coaches," Gadson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "It's not only close to home but it's a good environment. I could see myself playing with the team and being coached by the coaches and being in this environment."

Gadson appeared in eight games as a senior, recording 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 630 overall prospect, the No. 68 DL, and the No. 62 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. He'll likely end up at Kentucky or Tennessee.

The Seminoles are focused on reloading the defensive line through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State landed Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson a few weeks ago and have a shot at Western Michigan's Braden Fiske, who officially visited Tallahassee over the weekend.

Outside of the portal, Florida State has four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson committed in its 2023 class. Sampson declared his intentions to sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday following his Official Visit.

Florida State holds 15 high school commitments and four transfer portal commitments in its 2023 class with Gadson moving on. The haul ranks No. 16 in the country according to 247Sports.

