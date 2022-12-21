Touted defensive back makes commitment between Florida State, Miami, and Alabama

Florida State is trying to close out its 2023 recruiting class by landing some of the top uncommitted prospects remaining on the board. The Seminoles have aleady earned commitments from three-star athlete Edwin Joseph and three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

On Wednesday afernoon, four-star defensive back target Damari Brown announced his decision live on ESPN. Brown elected to sign with Miami over Alabama and Florida State.

The move didn't come as much of a surprise as Brown is a Miami legacy. He'll also be joining his brother, former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown, who committed to the Hurricanes recently to continue his college career.

Florida State hosted both brothers a few weeks ago and never relented on its pursuit of Brown throughout the recruiting cycle. Despite Brown committing elsewhere, the Seminoles still have a shot at four-star safety Conrad Hussey, who is currently pledged to Penn State.

The Seminoles have four other defensive backs committed in the 2023 class; three-star KJ Kirkland, three-star Ja'Bril Rawls, three-star Quindarrius Jones, and three-star Edwin Joseph.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 185 overall prospect, the No. 22 CB and the No. 42 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

