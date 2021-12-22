Two former Florida State running backs earn JUCO All-American honors

Two of the top running backs at the JUCO level in 2021 were both former Florida State Seminoles.

The NJCAA recently released its annual All-America selections and two former Florida State running backs earned First-Team honors. La'Damian Webb and Anthony Grant both played for the Seminoles in recent years before electing to go the junior college route.

The road less traveled has paid off as they each have developed into two of the top JUCO running backs in the 2022 class.

Webb was most recently a member of Florida State's program in 2020. He signed with the Seminoles after his first stint in JUCO with Jones Community College. Webb recorded 69 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season in garnet and gold.

The Alabama native opted out prior to the end of the 2020 regular season and entered the transfer portal two weeks later. Webb transferred to Troy before leaving the program after two months and landed with Jones Community College for a second time.

Webb recorded 221 carries for 1399 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2021. He broke the 150+ yard mark in four of his ten appearances. Webb scored eight touchdowns in the first four games of the season. His First-Team All-American selection this season was the second time that Webb earned All-America honors in his career (2019). He signed with South Alabama during the Early Signing Period.

Grant signed with Florida State out of high school in former head coach Willie Taggart's transition class in 2018. As a true freshman, he served as the primary kick returner on the team and was a backup at running back. In 2019, Grant left the program for a stretch and redshirted the season.

The Georgia native returned when head coach Mike Norvell was hired and went through spring practice with the Seminoles up until things were canceled due to COVID-19. He left the team in the summer of 2020 and landed at the New Mexico Military Institute.

After a solid spring season where Grant rushed for 819 yards and ten touchdowns, he rose to new heights this fall. Grant recorded 241 carries for 1730 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground as NMMI went 12-1 and won the 2021 NJCAA national championship.

To this point, Grant has not signed with a school. He officially visited Massachusetts earlier this month and also holds offers from FAU, UAB, and Texas State, among others.

