UCF CB transfer Davonte Brown details official visit to Florida State

Florida State hosted UCF cornerback transfer Davonte Brown and a mix of high school and portal prospects for official visits over the weekend. This was the first trip that Brown has taken to a prospective program after entering the transfer portal last week.

By all accounts, the Seminoles set the bar as Brown evaluates his other options with plans to make a decision in the near future. He paid close attention to the program throughout the 2022 season and sees a potential fit in Tallahassee.

"Towards the end of my season. I watched a few games throughout the season and just seeing all the guys coming back," Brown said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It seems like all the guys enjoy playing with each other and for coach Norvell. Seeing where I fit in, being that older veteran guy, I feel like that would be good for me."

This was Brown's first opportunity to meet with Florida State's coaching staff in person. He also got the chance to cross paths with a familiar face and former teammate in linebacker Tatum Bethune. The two were on the same sideline for two years at UCF.

"The people in this place. It's a special place," Brown said. "I enjoyed connecting, even with my player host Tatum Bethune, I definitely enjoyed the visit though."

Bethune, who transferred to FSU last offseason after three seasons with the Knights, provided Brown with ample advice. Getting detail like that from a current player within the program will only assist him in his final decision.

"Cool hanging out with Tatum. I got to pick his brain, ask him what he likes here and what is his experience playing here," Brown said. "He shared some good insight with me so I felt like that will help me with my decision moving forward."

"He said it was the best decision he made, coming here," Brown continued. ''Enjoyed playing football here for coach Norvell and is just excited to come back. Ready to have a big year next year."

The Florida native watched Florida State's bowl practices on Friday and Saturday. He liked getting a feel for how the coaches and players operated between the lines.

"I enjoyed seeing the guys get after it. Coaches were coaching and pushing," Brown said. "They're gonna celebrate with each other and they're having fun playing ball out there."

Following nearly 48 hours in Tallahassee, Brown reflected on a couple of his favorite parts of the visit. Outside of viewing practice, he was intrigued by how the strength staff has developed players across the roster.

"Watching practice, watching guys get after it, having fun with each other," Brown said. "Meeting the weight room staff, how they transform the guys bodies here and how they put the right nutrients and food into them. Just interacting, seeing how they do things out here."

A three-year starter at the collegiate level, Brown believes that the Seminoles scheme on defense fits him. He describes himself as a longer defensive back that is physical and aggressive on the otuside.

"Florida State, they play a lot of man here so I feel like that definitely fits me," Brown said. "I'm a tall and longer corner so I like to get press, play physical, get aggressive. I feel like their scheme definitely fits me."

Brown was joined by his younger brother and four-star defensive back, Damari Brown. The older Brown says that it's cool to both be recruited by the same program.

"When I was visiting back in high school he came with me. Both of us actually getting recruited at the same time is kinda cool. We've got that type of relationship, bond. I feel like other people watching us interact, they like that, seeing us joke around and stuff. I feel like we feed off each other good, having him with me, I enjoyed it this weekend."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback notes that the two brothers have talked about playing together at Brown's next stop. In the end, they'll make the best decision for both of them, whether that's ending up at the same school or not.

"We definitely talked about playing together," Brown said. "I'm gonna make the decision best for me and I want him to make the decision that's best for him. Whatever fits him. I'll be happy."

Coming out of the weekend, Brown does not currently have any visits to set up to other schools but it's possible he takes a trip to Miami. He'll already be in the area while viewing Damari's state championship game in south Florida.

Brown plans to make a decision within the next two weeks and says 'maybe' before that timeline.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



