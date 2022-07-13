What's next for Florida State at quarterback in the 2023 class?

The inevitable finally came to fruition on Tuesday evening when four-star quarterback Chris Parson backed off his commitment to Florida State. After being pledged for nearly a year, the situation between Parson and the Seminoles grew shaky after the coaching staff expanded the quarterback board in May with offers to Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins.

The Mississippi native visited Mississippi State and SMU in June. He returned to Florida State for an official visit at the end of the month but remained non-committal when asked at the Elite 11 Finals if his recruitment was shut down.

"I mean, you know. Like I said, I want to be at Florida State, I'm committed to Florida State. I've been committed there for a very long time," Parson said last month. "It's always been my dream school, ever since I was a kid way before Jameis Winston. Florida State is where I want to be, that's where I want to play."

It's important to note that since early this year, the coaching staff had been open with Parson that there was a possibility the program would need to take two quarterbacks. The Seminoles even communicated which players they'd be pursuing prior to the offers going out publicly. Parson indicated he wasn't afraid of competition but that clearly wasn't the case.

Now that Parson has officially decommitted from Florida State, the program is entering territory that is simply jaw-dropping. The Seminoles have had a quarterback decommit in five straight recruiting cycles (Sam Howell/2019, Jeff Sims/2020, Luke Altmyer/2021, Nicco Marchiol/2022, Chris Parson/2023). There's not much else you can do except laugh through the pain.

Moving forward, the plan at this point is still to land two signal-callers in the 2023 class. Obviously, the top two options are Glenn and Collins. The Seminoles got both prospects on campus in June for official visits.

At this stage, Glenn is the most likely to commit to Florida State out of the two. Despite the Seminoles joining his recruitment in May, they've developed into a top option due to his fit in the offense and relationship with the coaching staff. Coming out of his official visit in June, Glenn spoke on how important those relationships are to him.

"It was great. Really, relationships are important to me and that's what they're all about," Glenn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "A lot of places say they're all about family, you can feel it here. That was very important to me. My family and I loved it. It couldn't have went better. We're super thankful for them having us and believing in me."

The Tennessee native also officially visited Auburn and Ohio State in June. He recently picked up an offer from LSU which has him further weighing his options. Glenn's original plan was to commit shortly in July but that hasn't transpired yet. If he is still uncommitted in a few weeks, it'll be interesting to see him if he plans a trip to Baton Rouge.

With that being said, it's odd that Parson would decommit on a random Tuesday without some indication that another quarterback is jumping on board. Could that be Glenn? In recent messages to NoleGameday, Glenn has stated that he's still taking the process "day-by-day" at this point in time.

It will be no easy task to flip Collins' commitment from Purdue. He's been committed to the Boilermakers for nearly ten months after they were one of the first programs to offer him a scholarship. To this point, Collins has refused interviews with Florida State media outlets while remaining locked in on Purdue. Maybe the Seminoles can shift the tide here with a visit during the season but it looks unlikely right now.

Outside of that, expect the quarterback board to be expanding in the near future. There was some smoke about Florida State and Emory Williams before he committed to Miami. That's a prospect worth revisiting due to his emergence this offseason and performance at the Elite 11 Finals. Though, again, it'll be difficult to land a recruit who is already committed to a program.

Another player to watch out for is in-state signal-caller Marcus Stokes. He was in Tallahassee in April before committing to Penn State. Since then, Stokes has flipped his pledge to Florida following the Elite 11 Finals. This would be another recruitment that the Seminoles are getting in mighty late on if they do decide to pursue.

Plain and simple, it's not going to be easy to find a quality option this late in the game. Head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz could take another look at Avery Johnson, who had some buzz with Florida State last year. Johnson committed to Kansas State last week.

Norvell and Tokarz have plenty of ties and relationships in the state of Tennessee. Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey and Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed are two players worth kicking the tires on. A personal favorite is Arkansas commit Malachi Singleton. He lit up the Elite 11 Nashville Regional in May and was solid in Los Angeles as well.

Florida State enters the 2022 season with redshirt junior Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy as scholarship quarterbacks. The Seminoles hold ten commitments in their 2023 class which ranks No. 41 in the country according to 247Sports.

