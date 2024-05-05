Anthony Edwards Continues Dominant Play in NBA Playoffs
Anthony Edwards is the hottest name and player in the NBA Playoffs. The former Georgia Bulldog has taken the NBA by storm, leading his Timberwolves to a 5-0 start in the postseason.
Not since the days of Dominique Wilkins have we seen a Georgia basketball player dominating the way Anthony Edwards has through his team's first five games of the NBA Playoffs. On Saturday night, Edwards dropped a career-playoff high 43 points in the Timberwolves' 106-99 win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
The 43 points are a Minnesota Timberwolves postseason record and improved the team to 5-0 in the playoffs, including their first playoff series win since 2004. Edwards has scored 33 or more points in four of the past five games and has twice eclipsed 40. The fourth-year pro is relishing the oppuronity to take on the defending champs and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.
"Going against the best player in the world is always fun, going against the best team in the world is always fun," said Edwards following the win. "Our guys came out and competed tonight. It's not about me personally, it's about my team. They give me confidence also."
The Timberwolves will take on the Nuggets in game 2 Monday night at 10:00 pm. After already stealing away home court in game 1, their in a wonderful spot to elimnate the defending champs if Edwards and his teammates can keep it rolling.
