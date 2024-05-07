Anthony Edwards Puts Halt to MJ Comparison Amid NBA Playoff Run
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards puts a halt to the Michael Jordan comparisons amid his stellar NBA playoff run.
In just four short years in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has propelled him to the top of the league. The former Georgia guard now has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves spark a playoff run and they are currently up 2-0 in the conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA champs.
Due to Edwards' stellar play on the court, not only have people claimed him to be one the best players in the league, but many have linked him to one of the greatest to ever do it. Whether it's because of his looks, his play style, or his killer instinct on the court, Edwards gets drawn to the great Michael Jordan. But if you ask Edwards, he would rather people put a halt to the MJ comparisons, and simply just let Jordan stand alone.
In round one, Edwards and the Timberwolves defeated a Phoenix Suns team that was headlined by Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant - the Timberwolves won the series in four games. Edwards averaged 38 points, 5.5 assists and 9 rebounds per game during that series.
Now against the Nuggets, Edwards has strung together a 43-point, three assists and seven-rebound performance in game one and a 27-point, seven assist, and two rebound showing in game two. The Timberwolves are now just two wins away from making the conference finals for the first time since 2004, and a lot of thanks goes toward Edwards' play.
