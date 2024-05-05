Anthony Edwards Taking Over NBA Playoffs with Minnesota Timberwolves
Former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards has been taking over the NBA playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The semi-final round of the NBA playoffs started this weekend and Anthony Edwards has been one of the biggest headlines of the entire event. Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets, reigning NBA champs in game one. The Timberwolves won by six but Edwards shined the entire night.
The former Georgia Bulldog finished with 43 points, three assists and seven rebounds while shooting 17-29 from the field. It was yet another masterful performance from Edwards, which has become a common theme throughout the NBA playoffs. During the playoffs this year, Edwards is averaging 33.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.
In round one, Edwards and the Timberwolves defeated a Phoenix Suns team that was headlined by Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant - the Timberwolves won the series in four games. Edwards averaged 38 points, 5.5 assists and 9 rebounds per game during that series.
The Georgia Bulldogs are not known for their basketball production as of now, but Edwards has become one of the biggest stars in all of basketball and is helping attach Georgia to the NBA in a major way. Just recently, Edwards released a Georgia Bulldogs themed shoe for his basketball shoe line. He also gave a shoutout to his alma mater after Saturday's game against the Nuggets with the help of former Dawg Ernie Johnson.
Current head coach Mike White has been putting in work on the recruiting trail to help elevate the Bulldogs' basketball program and has been successful as of late. The men's team looks to be headed in the right direction and with Edwards' NBA stardom continuing to blossom, all of the attention is in the right places for Georgia to potentially make some things shake consistently at the collegiate level.