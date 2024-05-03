Georgia Basketball Earns Commitment From Transfer Gaurd
The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team has just added another player to their roster via the transfer portal. Here is everything you need to know
Georgia basketball and head coach Mike White has been putting in work on the recruiting trail this offseason, and the Bulldogs just gained another solid addition to the roster as former Vanderbilt gaurd Tyrin Lawrence is set to join the Bulldogs this season via the transfer portal.
Lawrence, a native from the state of Georgia was a 4-star prospect when he committed to Vanderbilt as a member of the team’s 2020 recruiting class. He played for the Commodores for four seasons before his entrance into the transfer portal.
During the 2023-24 season with the Commodores, Lawrence averaged just over 13 points and five rebounds. He was also a major contributor on defense, adding 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game as well. Lawrence’s SEC experience will likely make him a major contributor for Mike White’s Bulldogs during the 2024-25 season.
Coach White and his staff have also compiled a solid high school recruiting class this cycle with five-star Asa Newell and four-star Somto Cyril set to join the roster. It has been a successful offseason thus far for the Bulldogs and they are capitalizing off of the momentum they built up at the end of the 2023-2024 season after making it to the final four in the NIT tournament.
