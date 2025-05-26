Dawgs Daily

Athens Regional - Get to Know the Bulldogs initial Opponents in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia earned the number seven overall seed in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament and will host a regional in Athens this weekend. Let's get to know the teams in the Athens regional.

2 Seed Duke:

The Duke Blue Devils finished seventh in the ACC this season with a conference record of 17-13. Superstar third basemen Ben Miller leads the Blue Devils in batting average (.323), Home runs (18), and RBIs (58). Duke fell to Florida State 14-7 in the third round of the ACC Tournament. Georgia Outfielder Devin Obee transferred to UGA this past offseason after being ACC tournament MVP for the Blue Devils in 2024.

3 Seed Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State was viewed as a bubble team coming into selection Monday with an overall record of 28-23 and a conference record of 15-12. Outfielder Nolan Schubart leads the Cowboys in home runs (17) and RBIs (54). Oklahoma State lost to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament 7-6. The Cowboys went 2-1 against the SEC in non-conference, defeating both Texas A&M and Mississippi State in Houston.

4 Seed Binghamton

Binghamton won the American East Conference championship in a thrilling 6-5 victory over #1 seed Bryant to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats finished the regular season with a 29-24 overall record and a 13-11 conference record. Binghamton has played an SEC team this season when they traveled to Columbia in early March and split a four-game series with the Missouri Tigers.

