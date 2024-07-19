Charlie Condon Gets Biggest Draft Bonus in MLB History from Rockies
Former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Condon just made MLB draft history by landing the largest bonus in draft history.
The 2024 MLB draft came to a close earlier this week and on Sunday, former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Condon was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Colorado Rockies. He became the first Bulldog to be selected in the first round since Emerson Hancock in 2020, the first to be drafted in the top five since Jeff Pyburn in 1980 and the 15th first-round pick in program history. That wasn't the only piece of history Condon made though.
Condon has now signed with the Rockies that includes a signing bonus of $9.25 million and that matches the bonus of the No. 2 pick, Chase Burns, also repped by Vayner Sports. It's the biggest draft bonus in MLB history, per Jeff Passan.
Condon played a massive role in Georgia's successful season in 2024 under head coach Wes Johnson in his first year as the Bulldogs' head man. Georgia hosted both the regional and super regional rounds this year and came just one game short of making the trip to Omaha after losing to North Carolina State. He took home the Dick Howser Trophy, The Golden Spikes Award and was awarded first-team All-American honors following the season.
This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
Condon is recognized as one of the more impactful stories in college baseball history. He started his college career as a walk-on after receiving no major offers coming out of high school. He redshirted his first year at Georgia while playing in the summer league to help earn his spot on the team and focused on adding weight to his frame. After his true freshman season, Condon was awarded a scholarship and the rest is history. A high school recruit with not a single D1 offer turned into a top-five pick in the MLB draft.
