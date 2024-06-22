Charlie Condon Wins College Baseball's Golden Spikes Award
Georgia baseball's Charlie Condon wins college baseball's Golden Spikes Award granted to the top amateur baseball player in the nation.
Georgia baseball's Charlie Condon has been reeling in the hardware this year after an impeccable 2024 season with the Bulldogs. So far he has become the first Georgia player to be awarded the Dick Howser Trophy and named the 2024 Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game and consensus All-American. Now that list just got even longer.
Condon was named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award ranted to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. He has now been named as the recipient of the award, another first in program history. Condon was a finalist along with Oregon State's Travis Bazzana and Arkansas' Hagen Smith.
This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon is expected to be one of the favorites to go first overall in this year's MLB draft. He played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his freshman season in which he was listed as a walk-on. After earning a scholarship for his redshirt freshman season, Condon quickly shot up the ranks and pieced together an immaculate career. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily