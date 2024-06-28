Charlie Condon Lands Inside Top Three of Latest MLB Mock Draft
Georgia baseball's Charlie Condon has been projected inside of the top three in the latest MLB mock draft.
The MLB draft is a little over two weeks away from getting kicked off and the Georgia Bulldogs will be waiting to see where Charlie Condon lands in the order. He is considered one of the top players in the draft and will be a contender to be selected first overall in the draft. However, the latest MLB mock draft does not believe that will be the case.
MLB.com released their latest version of a first-round mock draft and they had Condon going third overall to the Colorado Rockies. Travis Bazzana, the second baseman from Oregon State, going first overall and the two-way player Jac Caglianone going second overall in the draft. Here is what the outlet wrote about Condon:
"Though there has been talk of the Rockies targeting a pitcher (likely Burns over Smith), they wouldn't pass on Condon and probably not on Caglianone."
Condon is rated as the MLB's second-best prospect in the draft but have him going third overall in this mock draft. In ESPN's most recent mock draft, they stated they are under the belief that Condon will either be the first or second overall pick and no later than that. "The buzz has also been that if Cleveland passes on Condon, he'll go second," ESPN wrote.
Condon this offseason has been reeling in the national awards. He became the first Georgia player to win the Dick Howser trophy and the Golden Spikes Award. Multiple outlets have also named him their national player of the year. He was also a consensus first-team All-American and appears to be a lock to be a top-three player off the board in this year's MLB draft.
This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon is expected to be one of the favorites to go first overall in this year's MLB draft. He played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his freshman season in which he was listed as a walk-on. After earning a scholarship for his redshirt freshman season, Condon quickly shot up the ranks and pieced together an immaculate career. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
