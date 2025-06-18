Charlie Condon Making Strong Case to Receive Promotion from Colorado Rockies
Former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Condon is making a strong case to receive a promotion from the Colorado Rockies.
Several MLB prospects from the 2024 MLB draft class have already made their MLB debuts. Names like Christian Moore from Tennessee and Jac Caglianone from Florida have both already worked their way up to the major league. Former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Condon is doing everything he can to make sure he is next.
Condon got off to a slow start this season after suffering a wrist injury during spring training. It delayed his start to the 2025 season, but ever since he made his return to the lineup, Condon has looked like the prospect the Colorado Rockies hoped he would turn into.
Since being inserted into the lineup with the Spokane Indians, the Rockies' High-A affiliate, Condon has started to look like the player he was in Athens that made him the third overall pick last year.
With the Indians, Condon has a .364 batting average, a .500 on base percentage and an OPS of .977. He has also tallied 32 hits, four doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and 22 walks.
It seems like it is only a matter of time before Condon gets a promotion and is sent to the Rockies' AA affiliate, but after his broken wrist, it's understandable why the ball club is being a little cautious with the team's top prospect.
Condon is rated the 24th-best prospect in MLB, according to MLB.com. He is currently projected to make his debut in 2026.
