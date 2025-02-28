Georgia Baseball Player, Dylan Goldstein Denied Injuction vs NCAA
Georgia baseball player Dylan Goldstein has been denied a preliminary injunction against the NCAA eligibility ruling.
According to reports, Dylan Goldstein's request for a preliminary injuction has been denied.
Here's the judges decision from court reports:
In this Court's opinion, Alston, in addition to delivering the fatal blow to the
NCAA's compensation rules, gave high praise to the district court's "thoughtful legal
analysis consistent with established antitrust principles," 594 U.S. at 107-namely, its
application of the rule-of-reason analysis with expert economic analyses on the
respective markets. 594 U.S. at 81 ("Determining whether a restraint is undue for
purposes of the Sherman Act 'presumptively' calls for what we have described as a
'[rule-of-reason] analysis.'"); see also In re Nat'1 Collegiate Athletic Ass'n Grant-in-Aid Cap
Antitrust Litig., 375 F. Supp. 3d 1058, 1067-68, 1079 (N.D. Cal. 2019). Indeed, Alston
focused its review heavily on the district court's analysis of the NCAA's student-athlete
compensation rules through an antirust lens, it didn't touch the NCAA's bylaws that are
"true 'eligibility' rule[s]" that "limit[] the number of years ... student-athletes may play
college sports." See O'Bannon, 802 F.3d at 1066. Thus, Alston doesn't have the far-
reaching breadth Goldstein needs to acquire a preliminary injunction because the
bylaws he seeks to enjoin are not subject to antitrust scrutiny. See [Doc. 21, pp. 15-17].
Goldstein's lawyers then attempted to file a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in hopes of becoming eligible as soon as possible. According to the Athens-Banner Herald, that request for the temporary restraining order has been denied.
Goldstein started his career at Chipola College before then transferring to Florida Atlantic after one season. He would then later on transfer to Georgia ahead of the 2024 college baseball season. Goldstein is now looking to earn another season of eligibility with the Bulldogs due to him playing JUCO baseball during his freshman year in college.
Last season at Georgia, Goldstein appeared in 52 games and started in 41 of them. He split time as both a right fielder and a DH. Goldstein batted .273 with 11 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 43 RBI. The Dawgs already have a talented squad that many expect to make a run for Omaha, and if they are able to add Goldstein to the lineup, that would certainly help their case.
