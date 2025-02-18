Georgia Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
Georgia baseball player Dylan Goldstein has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA.
A popular topic in college sports as of late has been college athletes fighting for extra years of eligibility. It was previously announced that athletes who spent time in JUCO could be eligibile for extra years at higher levels. The latest example of this is Georgia baseball Dylan Goldstein. His lawyers want him eligible this weekend and are asking for a hearing today, according to Ross Dellenger.
Goldstein started his career at Chipola College before then transferring to Florida Atlantic after one season. He would then later on transfer to Georgia ahead of the 2024 college baseball season. Goldstein is now looking to earn another season of eligibility with the Bulldogs due to him playing JUCO baseball during his freshman year in college.
Last season at Georgia, Goldstein appeared in 52 games and started in 41 of them. He split time as both a right fielder and a DH. Goldstein batted .273 with 11 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 43 RBI. The Dawgs already have a talented squad that many expect to make a run for Omaha, and if they are able to add Goldstein to the lineup, that would certainly help their case.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily