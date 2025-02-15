Georgia Baseball Remains Undefeated | Georgia vs UNCW Final Score
The Georgia Bulldogs move to (3-0) on the 2025 College Baseball season with a hard fought win over UNC-Wilmington on the road.
When you see the name UNC-Wilmington on the schedule against the No. 4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, you might tend to overlook the opponent. However, the Georgia Bulldogs are very familiar with the Seahawks from UNC-Wilmington. They hosted the NCAA Regional member just last year in Athens.
A really good program, UNCW pounded Quinnipiac on Friday night before taking their first loss to the Georgia Bulldogs who remain undefeated on the season. It was an explosive 7th inning for the Bulldogs that ultimately solidified the win after the two teams traded blows for the better part of the first six innings. A final score of (7-3) likely doesn't happen without the explosive seventh.
From the LIVE Updates:
Seventh Inning: Georgia Answers Big Time (6-3)
Top: The top of the order will lead off the 7th for the Bulldogs. McCarthy doubles down the left-field line to start the inning. Robbie Burnett then doubles into right-center to bring home McCarthy (4-3). Tre Pehlps strikes out for the first out of the inning. Robbie Burnett tags up on the fly-out to center field. Slate Alford steps to the plate with a runner at third and two outs and he draws a walk to bring H. Hunter to the plate. Hunter laces a single to bring home another runner for the Dawgs, (5-3) . Zobarowski walks to load the base and Obee is then hit by a pitch to bring home a run with two outs (6-3). Branch flies out to left field to end the inning.
Bottom: Alton Davis II remains on the mound for the Bulldogs and he starts the inning with a strikeout swinging. Gillespie steps to the plate for UNCW and he goes down swinging for the second out of the inning. Davis strikes out the side to close the seventh.
The Bulldogs bullpen was lights out again Saturday afternoon, led by the work from Alton Davis II who struck out seven in just 3.2 innings of work. He did allow a solo homerun, but battled back, allowing just one other hit. Hurley then entered the game and began to give UNCW hitters fits, striking two and hitting 100 MPH on the radar gun.
Georgia plays UNC-Wilmington against Sunday at 11AM. We will have live updates for that final game of the series in Wilimington as well.
