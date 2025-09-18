Former Georgia Bulldog Cole Wilcox Set to Make MLB Debut with Tampa Bay Rays
Former Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox is set to make his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned in quite a few players to the MLB over the years, and one of their former players is set to make his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays. Former Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox was called up to the major league roster on Wednesday and will join the organization's bullpen.
Wilcox was drafted in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Rays. Since then, he has been working his way up the minor league system and now has earned the right to make his professional debut.
This season in AAA ball, Wilcox has posted a 3.71 ERA in 34 games. He has struck out 57 batters in 51.0 innings pitched with 24 walks, 21 earned runs and nine home runs surrendered.
During his days at the University of Georgia, Wilcox was a star pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched for two seasons at Georgia before electing to turn pro. As a true freshman in 2019, Wilcox posted a 4.07 ERA in 19 appearances, tallied 64 strikeouts and held opponents to a .216 batting average.
Heading into the 2020 season, Wilcox was pinned as one of Georgia's top pitchers in the rotation alongside Emerson Hancock. He helped the Diamond Dawgs get off to a 14-4 start to the season and made four starts with a 3-0 record and a 1.57 ERA in 23 innings with 32 strikeouts and only two walks.
Unfortunately, the 2020 season was cut short due to the global pandemic, and Georgia and Wilcox's hot start to the season was ended prematurely. Now he has reached the pinnacle of the sport.
