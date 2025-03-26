Georgia Baseball’s Power Surge: Bulldogs Lead Nation in Home Runs Behind Senior Sluggers
Georgia baseball is leading the nation in home runs thanks to a pair of seniors. The duo has the Bulldogs off to one of their hottest starts in program history.
The Bulldogs also own the top two spots on the individual home run leaderboard. Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett sit atop the individual leaderboard with 14 and 13 home runs, respectively.
Zaborowski, a transfer from Miami, Ohio is having the best season of his career so far. The 6-foot-5 senior is hitting .467 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. Burnett is hitting .383 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs.
The Bulldogs have 70 home runs on the season, 11 more than second-place Tennessee and third-place Arkansas who have 59 and 56, respectively. The long balls have helped the Bulldogs to a 24-2 record with a 5-1 record in SEC play.
This hot start has the Bulldogs in first place in the SEC standings, just ahead of Arkansas and Tennessee, who both sit ahead of the Bulldogs in the USA Today rankings.
After losing the third overall pick in the MLB draft, the Bulldogs were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason poll. Many people doubted that ranking when it first came out, but the Bulldogs have put those doubts to rest thus far.
After an early loss to UNC Wilmington in just the Bulldogs' fourth game, many of those doubters were ready to claim they were right, but since that loss, the Bulldogs are 22-1 and have scored more than ten runs in 13 of those games.
The Bulldogs are coming off their best series of the season after sweeping rivals Florida and outscoring the Gators 40-13.
Next, the Bulldogs will face off against another rival in the Auburn Tigers. That three-game series will take place this weekend with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
