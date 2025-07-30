Georgia Bulldogs Listed Among College Football’s Most Expensive Gameday Experiences
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have one of college football's most expensive gameday atmospheres during the 2025 college football season.
College football gamedays are one of the most exciting rituals in sports, where hundreds of thousands of fans triple a town's population by converging on one location to watch their favorite team play.
But while attending a college football game is one of the most rewarding experiences in sports, some gameday experiences have become quite expensive for fans. Recently, a survey was conducted by Oddspedia to calculate which gamedays are expected to be most expensive in 2025.
Unfortunately for Georgia Bulldog fans, the Dawgs were projected to be one of college football's most expensive gameday experiences of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs ranked fifth in highest expenses and were the third-highest in the SEC behind only Alabama and Texas.
The survey utilized estimated costs for an average experience for two fans (two tickets, two beverages, two hot dogs, and parking). Results from the survey concluded that an average gameday in Athens would cost fans around $289. A more than 20% increase from last season.
While Georgia's price increase is one of the largest in the nation, it should be noted that the hightened prices likely stem from Georgia's incredibly vast home schedule this season. The Dawgs are slated to host high-profile opponents such as Alabama (a team that has not traveled to Athens in 10 years), as well as Texas (a team that has never played in Athens) during the regular season.
While Saturdays in Athens may be growing more expensive for fans. Attendance for a Georgia Bulldogs home game is unlikely to falter, should the Dawgs continue their winning ways.
