Georgia Baseball Today - Bulldogs Looking to Sweep Missouri Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs are in Columbia, Missouri for the weekend, and they are two games into a potential three game sweep of one of the final SEC series of the season. With Alabama and A&M left on the conference schedule, the Bulldogs maintain a (14-9) conference record and the No. 9 ranked team in the country.
The Bulldogs are set for a Sunday afternoon first pitch start time at 2:00 PM. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bulldogs today.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers Game Three
• GameDay: Sunday, May 4th, 2025
• Game Time: 2:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Taylor Stadium
• Where: Columbia, Missouri
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
Georgia won game one (9-2), they won game two (5-2) and they look to finish off the sweep Sunday while also keeping the bats relativley hot, all doing so without one of their best hitters in the form of Ryland Zabarowski. Zabarowski is currently out dealing with a right elbow injury. Though, head coach Wes Johnson expressed optimism about a relatively quick return for Zabarowski.
The Bulldogs are done with midweek contests for the year, so the remainder of the schedule is merely SEC contests. The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently No. 18 in the country and the Texas A&M Aggies might have slept walked their way through the first half of the season, however, prior to a sweep at the hands of Texas, they managed to win series against No. 2 Arkansas, South Carolina, and Tennesseee in three straight weekend series.
