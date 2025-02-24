Georgia Bulldogs Climb in Latest Top 25 College Baseball Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs climbed up a couple of spots in the latest top 25 college baseball rankings.
It was a successful week for the Georgia Bulldogs on the baseball diamond as they went 5-0 on the week. They got things started with a win over Kennesaw State in a mid-week matchup and then on Sunday, the Bulldogs completed the four game series sweep over UIC.
As a result, the Bulldogs have now climbed to No. 6 in the country in the latest D1 Baseball top 25 rankings. Entering last week, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 8. A solid early showing from head coach Wes Johnson and his ball club.
On Sunday, it was a hit parade for Georgia. Burnett hit an RBI Triple to right that scored Black and Alford. Daniel Jackson followed that up with a towering home run to left that gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead. Jackson has been seeing the ball well batting in the cleanup spot.
Henry Hunter hit a towering home run that bounced off of the base of a tree in right field. Hunter has shown impressive power this weekend. Tre Phelps crushed his first home run of the season to right in the sixth. Phelps has struggled to this point in the season, this hit could end up getting him back on track.
Latest College Baseball Top 25 Rankings:
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Virginia
- Oregon
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- Mississippi State
- Dallas Baptist
- UC Santa Barbra
- Troy
- Southern Miss
- Cincinnati
- Ole Miss
- TCU
