Georgia Bulldogs Given Fifth-Best Odds to Win College World Series
The Georgia Bulldogs have been given the fifth-best odds to win the College World Series this year.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off another successful regular season under head coach Wes Johnson. The Diamond Dawgs are set to host the regional for the second year in a row and will host a super regional if they advance.
Georgia's regional this year includes Binghamton, Duke and Oklahoma State. The winner of the Athens regional will move on to face the winner of Ole Miss' regional, which also includes Murray State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs were defeated by Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament, but they were still awarded the seventh seed for postseason play. On top of that, Georgia is also tied for the fifth-best odds to win the College World Series this year, according to Fan Duel.
College World Series Title Betting Odds:
- Arkansas +470
- LSU +600
- Vanderbilt +650
- North Carolina +1000
- Texas Longhorns +1000
- Tennessee +1200
- Georgia +1200
- Auburn +1900
- Oregon +2100
- Florida State +2900
Georgia will begin postseason play at Foley Field on Friday at noon against Binghamton. Regional play in Athens will continue throughout the weekend. Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs came up one game short of making it to Omaha as NC State knocked them out in the Super Regional round
