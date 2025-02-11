Georgia Bulldogs Land Two Players on Prestigious Award Watch List
The Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team landed two players on the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list.
College baseball season is starting up this week and the Georgia Bulldogs will kick off their season on Friday against Quinnipiac. The Bulldogs are coming off of a season in which they came just a win short of making it to Omaha after losing to NC State in the Super Regional round. Heading into 2025 though, it looks like the Dawgs have another roster that can make a push for a deep postseason run.
In 2024, it was star player Charlie Condon who carried the load for Georgia offensively. Condon would go on to be a top-five pick in the MLB draft last year, so there is a lot of production to be accounted for this season. According to the latest preseason watchlist though, Georgia might have two candidates that could be the next star in Athens.
The Golden Spikes Award is given out annually to the best amateur baseball player in the United States. Condon took home the award last season and two current Bulldogs have made the watch list for this season. Outfield Tre Phelps and pitcher Kolten Smith were penciled in on the list.
If Georgia has a player win the award this season, they would become the first program ever to have back-to-back winners.
In 2024, Phelps batted .353 with 40 RBI with 12 home runs and 11 doubles. Phelps has the potential to be the next great slugger to come out of Athens, and MLB organizations are already getting Phelps on their radar heading into this season.
As for Smith, during his sophomore season in 2024, he finished with a 5.56 ERA in 20 total appearances. He finished with a 9-3 record, pitched 69.2 innings, struck out 105 batters and allowed just 20 walks during the entire season. Wes Johnson has a track record of developing some of the game's best pitchers, and Smith appears to be on pace to be the next one added to his list.
