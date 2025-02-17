Georgia Bulldogs Stay Inside Top 10 After Opening Weekend of College Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs stayed put inside of the top 10 after opening weekend of college baseball.
The Georgia Bulldogs came into the opening weekend ranked as the No. 8 team in college baseball according to D1Baseball, and they left the weekend as the No. 8 team in the country. The Bulldogs started their season with two games against Quinnipiac and two games against UNC Wilmington and finished with a 3-1 record after dropping Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
While Georgia would have certainly preferred to have left with a blemish free record, ten other teams inside of the top 25 lost at least one game during opening weekend.
Georgia had some standout performers during the weekend. Most notably, UNC Asheville transfer Robbie Burnett left the series with a .444 batting average, four hits, a double, three RBI and an on-base percentage of .737. Kentucky transfer Nolan McCarthy also had a solid weekend as he slashed .357 with a triple and and RBI. Duke transfer Devin Obee had two home runs during the series.
Georgia's pitching staff also had a solid weekend. Paul Farley went five innings for three strikeouts, one hit and zero runs allowed. Leighton Finley went four innings and allowed just two hits and three runs. Brian Curley was a standout performer out of the bullpen as he went two innings allowing zero hits and zero runs while also hitting triple digits on the radar gun.
Even during Georgia's lone loss on Sunday, the Dawgs' pitching staff still impressed as they pitched 7.2 shutout innings after allowing six runs early in the ball game.
Georgia's ace Kolten Smith was expected to pitch on Friday to open the series but was scratched from the lineup due to back spasms.
