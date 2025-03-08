Georgia Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions Final Score: Georgia Takes Series With A Run Rule
Georgia extended its win streak to 14 Saturday afternoon, defeating the Columbia Lions 16-6.
Georgia found themselves in a quite familiar position early. Columbia first baseman Jack Brewer hit a grand slam off of the batter's eye in the fourth inning that gave Columbia a 6-0 lead.
Like they have time and time again so far this season, Georgia responded quickly. Devin Obee hit an RBI single and Ryland Zaborowski crushed a three-run homer to the parking lot to make the score 6-5 at the end of the fourth inning.
After two hit by pitches in the fifth, Robbie Burnett came up to the plate and launched his 8th home run of the season to give the Bulldogs the lead. Three more free passes were then issued by Columbia pitching, setting the stage for Georgia’s hottest hitter.
Ryland Zaborowski stepped up to the plate and belted his second home run of the game, a grand slam to left center. The Miami (OH) transfer is on another planet at the plate right now.
Kolten Smith gave up one earned run in four innings pitched. This is a great sign for the Bulldogs ace as he has been getting more comfortable after injury. Smith should be ready to start for UGA in the SEC opener against Kentucky next weekend.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily