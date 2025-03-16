Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats Final Score: UGA Takes The Series
Georgia's offense shines in 17-10 win over Kentucky.
Kentucky took the lead in the first inning for the third straight game when Luke Lawrence and Cole Hage hit back-to-back home runs. Robbie Burnett hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to make the score 3-1.
With Kentucky leading 4-2 in the bottom of the third, Georgia’s bats came alive scoring seven runs. Nolan McCarthy hit a game tying RBI single, and Devin Obee hit a go-ahead RBI single in the next at bat. Robbie Burnett hit a bases clearing double later in the third, giving Georgia a 9-4 lead. Burnett went 4-4 with a homer and 5 RBIs in the game.
Kentucky would respond, stacking runs in the fourth and fifth before tying the game 10-10 in the top of the sixth inning.
Georgia wasted no time taking the lead back. Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski hit back to back singles to lead off the sixth, setting the stage for Tre Phelps. Phelps hit an RBI single to right to give Georgia the lead. An RBI single from Devin Obee, an RBI groundout from Kolby Branch, and two RBI walks extended Georgia's lead to 5 at the end of the inning.
UGA catcher Henry Hunter crushed his second home run of the game into the trees in the bottom of the seventh Inning. Hunter homered four times in the series.
Georgia pitching allowed 26 runs in the series. While the Bulldogs picked up a huge series win this weekend, there are plenty of things to work on going forward. The talent is there, however, too many walks and hit by pitches are being issued.
The Bulldogs head to Gainesville next weekend for a series against the Florida Gators.
