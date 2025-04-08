Dawgs Daily

Georgia Drops in The Latest College Baseball Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped in the latest College Baseball rankings following their series sweeping defeat to the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.

Brooks Austin

Georgia gets ready to take the field during a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.
Georgia gets ready to take the field during a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped in the latest College Baseball rankings following their series sweeping defeat to the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.

The Georgia Bulldogs were swept in their three-game series vs the Texas Longhorns over the weekend. They weren't exactly dominated by the Longhorns in terms of run differential. However, the Georgia Lineup — which entered the series as one of the hottest offenses in College Baseball — was held to just (8) runs over the three game stretch.

The Bulldogs were the No. 3 team in the country entering the series and the latest Top-25 rankings from D1baseball see them take a hit, dropping four spots.

College Baseball Top-25, Per D1baseball.com

  1. Arkansas
  2. Texas
  3. LSU
  4. Clemson
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Georgia
  8. Oregon State
  9. Florida State
  10. UCLA
  11. Auburn
  12. Alabama
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Louisville
  15. Oregon
  16. North Carolina
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Kansas
  23. Southern Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Virginia Tech

The Bulldogs are set to host Presbyterian on Tuesday afternoon before taking on the No. 1 team in College Baseball in the form of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs need to get the lineup back hot before facing an Arkansas staff that's currently in the top-10 for team ERA. The Bulldogs still rank inside the top-10 in almost every offensive category, it should feature for an interesting series this weekend at Foley Field.

For full coverage of Tuesday's matchup vs Presbyterian, stay tuned to Georgia Bulldogs on SI for live updates.

How to Watch Presbyterian vs Georgia:

• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Baseball