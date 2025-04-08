Georgia Drops in The Latest College Baseball Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped in the latest College Baseball rankings following their series sweeping defeat to the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs were swept in their three-game series vs the Texas Longhorns over the weekend. They weren't exactly dominated by the Longhorns in terms of run differential. However, the Georgia Lineup — which entered the series as one of the hottest offenses in College Baseball — was held to just (8) runs over the three game stretch.
The Bulldogs were the No. 3 team in the country entering the series and the latest Top-25 rankings from D1baseball see them take a hit, dropping four spots.
College Baseball Top-25, Per D1baseball.com
- Arkansas
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- UCLA
- Auburn
- Alabama
- UC Irvine
- Louisville
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Kansas
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Virginia Tech
The Bulldogs are set to host Presbyterian on Tuesday afternoon before taking on the No. 1 team in College Baseball in the form of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs need to get the lineup back hot before facing an Arkansas staff that's currently in the top-10 for team ERA. The Bulldogs still rank inside the top-10 in almost every offensive category, it should feature for an interesting series this weekend at Foley Field.
For full coverage of Tuesday's matchup vs Presbyterian, stay tuned to Georgia Bulldogs on SI for live updates.
How to Watch Presbyterian vs Georgia:
• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
