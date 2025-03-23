Georgia Looking To Complete the Sweep vs Florida Gators
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to complete the series sweep against the Florida Gators in Game Three of their SEC Road Series.
The Georgia Bulldogs are primed for a statement sweep against the #13 Florida Gators tomorrow, following an impressive start to the series. The Dawgs took game one in thrilling fashion, winning 8-7, and then dominated in game two with a resounding 17-2 victory, showcasing their explosive offense and well-rounded team performance.
Georgia players having a day
Every Bulldog had its day at the plate during Saturday’s game, but the spotlight shone on some big time home runs. Christian Adams, Kolby Branch, and Devin Obee all launched bombs that powered Georgia’s offensive surge. Their performances not only put the game out of reach but also gave a glimpse into the talent and depth this team has at its best.
Trying to make a statement
With a potential sweep tomorrow, Georgia will undoubtedly make waves in the SEC. A 3-0 finish against Florida would be a clear message to the league that the Bulldogs are a serious contender this season. This could be the moment when Georgia’s baseball program fully grabs the attention of the SEC, positioning itself as a tough out for any opponent going forward.
How to watch game 3
Game 3 of the series will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025, and can be watched live on SECNetwork+. A sweep here would not only be huge for the Dawgs’ standings but also a defining moment in their 2025 season.
Georgia is set for a midweek matchup against West Georgia before Auburn comes to town.
