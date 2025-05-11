Georgia vs Alabama Final Score: Alabama Takes The Series
Alabama wins game three 5-4 and gets a much needed series win over Georgia.
Will Hodo gave Alabama the early lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to left field. The Crimson Tide extended that lead in the bottom of the second when Jason Torres and Kade Snell crushed home runs.
True Freshman Bryce Clavon got Georgia on the board in the third with an opposite-field solo home run. In Clavon’s first start of his career, he hit his first home run of his young career. Tre Phelps added an RBI single later in the inning to make the score 4-2.
Alabama star shortstop Justin Lebron gave the Crimson Tide an extremely important insurance run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double.
Dan Jackson crushed a two-run home run to right center in the top of the sixth, cutting the Alabama lead to just one run.
Alabama closer Carson Ozmer struck Kolby Branch out swinging for the final out in the top of the seventh. Ozmer closed both games today for Alabama.
Georgia falls to 16-11 in SEC play with just one series remaining in the regular season. The Bulldogs have an opportunity next weekend to likely get themselves a national seed with a series win over Texas A&M in Athens. Game one will be on Thursday at 6 pm.
