Georgia vs Arkansas: Bulldogs With a Chance to Accomplish a Program Milestone
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to accomplish something they haven't done since 2021 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Georgia baseball has a golden opportunity on Sunday: a chance to secure a series win over the No. 1 team in the nation. The Bulldogs will turn to right-hander Leighton Finley in the decisive rubber match against top-ranked Arkansas, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. ET on SECNetwork+.
The series has been a rollercoaster so far. Arkansas came out swinging in game one, dominating Georgia 13-3 in a lopsided victory. But the Bulldogs bounced back in dramatic fashion Saturday, edging out the Razorbacks 7-6 in a back and forth thriller at Foley Field.
Now, Georgia is one win away from its first series victory over a No. 1 team since 2021, when it took two of three from the top ranked Vanderbilt. It would be a significant milestone for a program looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Finley will be key to Georgia’s hopes. The sophomore has shown flashes of brilliance this season and will look to keep Arkansas’ powerful lineup in check after the Bulldogs’ bullpen held on late in game two.
With the series tied and everything on the line, Sunday’s finale promises high drama and high stakes in Athens.
