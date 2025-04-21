Georgia vs Clemson - Top Ten Midweek Showdown in College Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs head to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers in what's shaping up to be a Top-10 midweek showdown.
In what promises to be one of the most anticipated midweek matchups of the college baseball season, the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs will travel to face the No. 2 Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, April 22nd. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Both teams come into the contest as two of the nation’s premier programs, with eyes on deep postseason runs. However, they’re entering Tuesday’s game riding very different momentums.
Georgia is looking to bounce back after a tough weekend in SEC play, where they were swept by No. 9 Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Dawgs struggled to find consistency at the plate, and Tuesday’s showdown provides a key opportunity to reset against one of the country’s top teams.
Clemson, meanwhile, is flying high. The Tigers took two out of three from Louisville in a somewhat challenging ACC series win that showcased their power at the plate and depth in the bullpen. Their No. 2 national ranking is well earned, and they’ll look to defend their home turf in front of what’s expected to be a packed house.
With two top-10 squads, high-level talent on both sides, and national implications on the line, Tuesday night’s game is must see baseball.
