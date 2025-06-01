Georgia vs Duke Final Score: Duke Shocks UGA
Wallace Clark crushed two homers as the Duke Blue Devils won 6-3 Saturday Night.
Ryland Zaborowski got the scoring started in this one in the bottom of the second with a towering opposite-field home run. Duke responded immediately in the top of the third when third baseman Ben Miller crushed a three-run home run over the batter’s eye.
Duke extended its lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run from Wallace Clark. This was Clark’s third hit in as many at-bats.
Georgia had just one hit entering the sixth inning. Henry Hunter led off the inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to two. Georgia had runners on first and third with no outs in the inning, but failed to score another run.
Kolby Branch doubled down the left field line to lead off the bottom of the seventh, followed by a walk from Christian Adams. What looked like a promising inning for the Bulldogs resulted in nothing.
Georgia once again had two runners on in the eighth after Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski singled with two outs. Kolby Branch struck out swinging, making the Bulldogs 0-6 with runners in scoring position.
Wallace Clark crushed his second homer of the game in the top of the ninth, and Jake Hyde hit an RBI single to give the Blue Devils two insurance runs.
With this loss, Georgia is now one game away from elimination. The Bulldogs will now have to win three straight games to win the Regional. Oklahoma State will be their opponent in an elimination game tomorrow at Noon. The Cowboys will be pitching their ace, Harrison Bodendorf. A starter for UGA has not been announced.
