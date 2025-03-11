Georgia vs ETSU Final Score: Georgia Wins Its Sixteenth Straight Game
Georgia extended its win streak to 16 games Tuesday afternoon with an 8-6 win over ETSU.
Georgia preseason All-American Tre Phelps gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the first with an RBI single to left. Phelps has been having great at bats as of late after a slow start to the season.
Things were quiet after the first inning until the top of the fifth when ETSU designated hitter Tristan Curless put the Buccaneers on the board with a solo home run.
With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, Slate Alford drew a lead-off walk and both Nolan McCarthy and Robbie Burnett were hit by pitches. Georgia took a 4-3 lead off of a balk by the ETSU pitcher. Brennan Hudson would come into pinch hit later in the inning and draw an RBI walk to give the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead.
Nolan McCarthy crushed a two-run homer to the parking lot in the bottom of the eighth that gave Georgia a 7-3 lead. This was McCarthy’s third home run of the season.
Nine different pitchers pitched for Georgia in this game. This was probably by design to get some pitchers work that have not pitched in a couple of games.
Georgia will face Kentucky this weekend in its SEC series opener at Foley Field. Game one will be Friday at 6 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily