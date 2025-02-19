Georgia vs Kennesaw State: Bulldogs Complete the Comeback to Steal the Win
The Georgia Bulldogs completed the comeback against Kennesaw State to earn another road win on the season.
After getting off to a shaky start, the Georgia Bulldogs completed the comeback against the Kennesaw State Owls to earn their fourth win on the season. The Owls scored four runs early in the ball game but would go scoreless for the remainder of the match. It was a big ninth inning that propped the Dawgs in this one by a final score of 6-4.
Alford got the rally started with a solo shot in the middle of the ball game to bring the game within one run. Ryan Black smacked a game-tying home run late in the ball game to knot it up at four. The Bulldogs then responded by getting runners on with no outs in the top of the ninth inning. A wild pitch on a walk scored the leading run and then the Dawgs knocked in another run after that to stretch their lead to two runs.
In the bottom of the ninth, Brian Curley came in as the closer and did his thing. The Owls managed to get runners on first and second with one out but back-to-back strikeouts from Curley ended the ball game. Third baseman Slate Alford made a diving catch in foul territory in the inning as well.
The Bulldogs will return to action this weekend at home for the first time this season against UIC for a four-game weekend series with the first game being on Thursday.
