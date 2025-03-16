Georgia vs Kentucky: Winner Takes the Series
Georgia vs Kentucky is down to a rubber match on Sunday as the winner takes the opening conference series.
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats are set for a thrilling rubber match on Sunday, March 16th, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET on SECNetwork+. The series has been a rollercoaster, with each team taking one victory in the first two games. The Dawgs came out on top in game one with a dominant 12-6 win, showcasing a potent offense. However, Kentucky bounced back in game two with a 10-7 victory, tying the series and setting up a crucial showdown in the final game.
Georgia Trying to win their first SEC series:
As the rubber match approaches, Georgia will be looking to win their first SEC series of the year and continue to build momentum. The Dawgs have shown signs of improvement, with their offense finding its rhythm and their pitching staff starting to find pitches that work. With a win in the series finale, Georgia would not only secure their first conference series victory but also gain valuable experience against a tough Kentucky squad.
Leighton Finely to start game 3:
Leighton Finley is set to take the mound for the Bulldogs in the decisive third game. The talented right hander will be key to Georgia’s chances of claiming the series, as his performance on the mound could make all the difference. Fans can expect a tense, high energy matchup as both teams aim for a critical win.
How to watch:
Don’t miss out on this exciting rubber match! Tune in to SECNetwork+ on Sunday, March 16th, at 1:00 p.m. to see if the Bulldogs can pull out the series victory and continue their quest for success in SEC play.
