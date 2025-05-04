Georgia vs Missouri - Bulldogs Going for the Sweep
The Georgia Bulldogs are going for the series sweep on Sunday against the Missouri Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in position to close out their weekend in dominant fashion as they look to complete a three-game sweep over the Missouri Tigers. After taking the first two games of the series in convincing fashion, Georgia has done exactly what they were supposed to do: win the series at Missouri and strengthen their postseason resume.
Friday night’s opener saw Georgia set the tone early, jumping on Missouri pitching and never looking back. Solid starting pitching combined with timely hitting paved the way for a comfortable victory. On Saturday, the Bulldogs showed their resilience, rallying late to secure the series win and ensuring they would leave Missouri with at least two wins in the books.
Offensively, Georgia will look to continue its balanced attack. Several key contributors have stepped up throughout the series, and consistent production from the heart of the lineup has been a major factor in the Bulldogs’ success this weekend.
The series' final game is scheduled for Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on SECNetwork+. With postseason play looming and every game carrying added weight, Georgia will look to stay hot and keep their momentum rolling as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. In conclusion, with the win tonight, Georgia moves into the 4 seed in the SEC standings, and the top 4 teams in the SEC Tournament get two automatic byes in the SEC Tournament.
