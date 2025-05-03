Georgia vs Missouri - Bulldogs Looking to Take the Series
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take the series against Missouri on Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to clinch their SEC road series against Missouri in Game 2 of their three-game set on Saturday, May 3, at 8:00 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
In Friday’s series opener, Georgia dominated with a 9–2 victory. Pitcher Brian Curley delivered one of the best starts of his career, throwing seven innings, striking out six, and allowing only four hits. His performance was instrumental in setting the tone for the series.
With an overall record of 37–11 and a 13–9 mark in SEC play, Georgia is positioned as a contender for a Top 8 national seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament . A series win against Missouri would significantly bolster their RPI and strengthen their postseason resume.
Missouri, still seeking their first SEC win of the season, faces a challenging matchup against the Bulldogs. The Tigers have struggled recently, riding a losing streak. A series win this weekend would still be huge for Georgia as they will close the season against Alabama and Texas A&M, two very competitive SEC opponents.
The Bulldogs are currently in a good position to host the regional round of the postseason again this year and they are hoping to do everything they can as the season winds down to make sure that it stays that way.
Fans can catch all the action live on SEC Network at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3.
