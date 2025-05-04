Georgia vs Missouri Final Score: Georgia Wins The Series
Daniel Jackson crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning as the Georgia Bulldogs won 5-2 and took the series against Missouri.
Missouri took an early lead with a two-run homer from Cayden Nicoletto in the bottom of the first. Missouri, a team that had only held a lead after 12 total innings in SEC play this season, found itself in an unfamiliar situation.
Similar to game one, things were quiet until the fifth inning as both teams were pitching well. Nolan McCarthy hit a leadoff double down the left field line to lead off the top of the fifth. Robbie Burnett lined an RBI double down the right field line in the next at-bat, getting the Bulldogs on the board.
Tre Phelps drew a walk to lead off the sixth inning, setting the stage for Daniel Jackson. Jackson crushed a go-ahead two-run homer to right center. Missouri then issued five free passes, RBI walks from Robbie Burnett and Cade Brown gave UGA a 5-2 lead.
Zach Harris pitched a one, two, three, ninth inning to close the game and win the series for the Bulldogs. Georgia will go for the sweep tomorrow at 2 pm EST.
