Georgia Baseball Picks Up Talented Infielder Rylan Lujo Out of Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have added talented infielder Ryan Lujo from the transfer portal.
Georgia baseball head coach Wes Johnson and his staff have been very active in the portal since their season came to an end, and they have added another player from the portal. This time, it's former Dayton third baseman Rylan Lujo who is coming off a stellar freshman season.
In 2025, Lujo batted .361 with 56 RBI, nine home runs, 16 doubles, 21 walks and 25 strikeouts in 277 plate appearances. He also finished the season with an OPS of .971 and had a .415 OBP.
The Bulldogs have now picked up 14 players from the portal and have had 11 players enter the portal. Prior to Lujo's commitment, the Diamond Dawgs had the second-best portal class in the country, only behind Mississippi State, according to 64analytics.
Johnson has made it a priority to utilize the portal to revamp his roster since his arrival in Athens and it has been a plan of success thus far. Georgia has made the postseason back-to-back seasons and was a game away from making it to the College World Series during his first season with the program.
The Bulldogs were one of the most powerful offenses in the country last season, but the caveat to that was that they struck out a lot. Based on Georgia's additions this offseason, it appears they are searching for more bats that get on base and strike out less. It will be interesting to see how Georgia's new lineup of players fares next season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily