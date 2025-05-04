Georgia vs Missouri Final Score: UGA Completes The Sweep
Slate Alford crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth to help Georgia win 4-2 and complete the sweep of the Missouri Tigers.
Leighton Finley told the story for the Bulldogs today as he pitched 7.1 innings of one run, eight strikeout ball. 7.1 innings is the furthest a Georgia starter has pitched into a game this season, surpassing Brian Curley, who pitched 7 innings on Friday.
Similar to game two, Missouri jumped out to an early lead in this one when Mateo Serna scored on an error by UGA shortstop Kolby Branch. Branch has been great defensively this season, but he just could not quite handle the ground ball.
Nolan McCarthy reached on an error and Slate Alford doubled to right center, setting the stage for Robbie Burnett in the top of the sixth. Burnett hit a single up the middle, giving Georgia a 4-2 lead.
Missouri tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly from Pierre Seals. Georgia wasted no time answering, as Slate Alford crushed a go-ahead two-run homer off the scoreboard in the top of the ninth. Alford continues to be a serious power threat in this UGA lineup.
With this win and the sweep, the Bulldogs give themselves a chance to secure a top eight national seed with 6 regular season games remaining. Georgia will be in Tuscaloosa next weekend for a series with Alabama.
