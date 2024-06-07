Georgia vs NC State Betting Odds, Bulldogs Baseball the Favorite in Athens Super Regional
The No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to partake in a Super Regional in the Colleg World Series for the first time in 16 years, and they will be doing so at Foley Field Saturday afternooon against NC State.
Georgia enters the contest having won three straight games in the Athens Regional, Beating Army, UNC Wilmington, and Georgia Tech in three straight days to win the regional. Now, they seem to be slight favorite to win Game 1 against NC State on Saturday.
FanDuel has Georgia listed as a -156 favorite over the Wolfpack. Meanwhile, the folks over at DraftKings see things just a bit differently, favoring the Dawgs at -150. Either way, based on the Begas odds, this is expected to be one of the highly contested Super Regional matchups this weekend.
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
Georgia currently holds +1500 betting odds to win the College World Series, that number has vaulted up from +2200 when the tournament began.
ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily