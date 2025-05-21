Georgia vs Oklahoma - Bulldogs Face Off Against Sooners in SEC Tournament
The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
The Georgia Bulldogs, seeded No. 5, are set to face the No. 12 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
Georgia enters the tournament as the 5 seed. The Dawgs won the series against Oklahoma back in late April. In that series, the Sooners pitched well against the Dawgs. Ultimately, the Dawgs' bats woke up as they have done all year in Athens, Ga. Oklahoma is trying to fight for a better position during the Regionals, as Georgia Resume speaks very highly, as the Dawgs should have locked up a National Seed.
As of now, Georgia has announced JT Quinn will be the starting pitcher for the upcoming game against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are evaluating their options to determine the best fit for this crucial matchup. Head coach Wes Johnson did mention that Wednesday and Thursday could be staff games for Georgia with postseason play looming.
The winner of this game will advance to face No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Thursday, May 22, in the quarterfinals. Georgia aims to build on its recent success and continue its pursuit of the SEC title.
Georgia is currently in a position to host not only the regional round but also host a super regional as well. That would be the second year in a row Georgia got the honor to do so if they do advance past the first round. Last season, NC State defeated Georgia in the Super Regional round in the final game of the series.
