Georgia vs Oklahoma Final Score: UGA One and Done in the SEC Tournament
Kyson Witherspoon was electric as the Oklahoma Sooners won 3-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Kyson Witherspoon stole the show in this one, pitching 7.2 innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts. Witherspoon gave up just one run in his regular-season start against the Bulldogs and continued that success today.
Georgia starter JT Quinn had a solid outing as well, pitching 4 Innings of one-run ball. Quinn has pitched incredibly in SEC play this season.
Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the third when Ryland Zaborowski scored on a sacrifice fly from Slate Alford. Oklahoma answered immediately in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Brayden Horton to tie the game.
Ethan Carmichael singled to lead off the sixth inning, followed by a double from Jaxon Willits. Dayton Tockey gave the Sooners the lead with an RBI groundout, and Brayden Horton extended the lead with an RBI single, making the score 3-1.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Henry Hunter crushed a solo home run to cut the Oklahoma lead in half. This was Hunter’s tenth home run of the season and just the sixth home run that Oklahoma ace Kyson Witherspoon has given up this season.
Dylan Crooks pitched a scoreless inning to close the game in the ninth for the Sooners. Georgia will now look to Selection Monday to see where they will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament. UGA is in great position to get a top 8 national seed.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily