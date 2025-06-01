Georgia vs Oklahoma State - NCAA Baseball Athens Regional
On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a pivotal elimination game in the NCAA Athens Regional, streaming live on ESPN+. The stakes are high: the loser heads home, while the winner must secure two more victories to advance to the College World Series in Omaha and keep their season alive.
The victor of this matchup will next challenge the Duke Blue Devils, who remain undefeated in the regional. To progress, the winning team must defeat Duke twice in succession, a challenging feat in the double-elimination format.
For Georgia, right-handed pitcher JT Quinn may take the mound in this crucial game. Quinn, a transfer from Ole Miss has plenty of starts under his belt for this moment. JT Quinn has came in and gave the Dawgs a lot of great opportunities to win crucial ball games when he is on the mound.
The Athens Regional features a competitive field, including host Georgia, Duke, Oklahoma State. With the double-elimination format, each game carries significant weight, and teams must demonstrate resilience and depth to advance.
Fans can anticipate an intense and strategic battle as Georgia and Oklahoma State vie to extend their postseason journey. The outcome will determine who earns the opportunity to challenge Duke and continue the quest for a spot in Omaha. Georgia's chances took a bit of a hit as they will now have to win three games in a row in order to secure their spot in the super regional.
