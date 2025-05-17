Georgia vs Texas A&M Final Score: Aggies Even The Series
Justin Lamkin pitched a gem as Texas A&M won 6-0 in game two of the series.
Texas A&M starting pitcher Justin Lamkin pitched a complete game shutout with a career high fifteen strikeouts. Georgia’s offense had been nearly unstoppable at Foley Field coming into this game, but Lamkin had everything working and completely shut down the Bulldog bats.
Texas A&M took the lead in the third inning when Gavin Kash crushed a three-run home run to center field. Kash went 3-5 in the game with 5 RBIs.
Bear Harrison crushed a solo home run in the top of the eighth, and Gavin Kash lined a two-run single to right in the top of the ninth to blow the game open.
Georgia totaled just three hits in the game and only one extra-base hit. With a top 8 national seed being a real possibility for this UGA team, the Bulldogs will have to flush this loss quickly, as there is a quick turnaround for the series finale at noon tomorrow.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily